Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 117.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,073,000 after acquiring an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $378.67 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.19 and its 200 day moving average is $290.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

