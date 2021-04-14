Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 569,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after acquiring an additional 34,006 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

