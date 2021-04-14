Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGLB. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,443,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,931.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after buying an additional 792,878 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 622,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,433,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 462,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after buying an additional 40,050 shares during the period.

Shares of IGLB opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $63.92 and a one year high of $74.42.

