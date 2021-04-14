Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

