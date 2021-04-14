Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,857,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 128,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

