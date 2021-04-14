Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 21.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.