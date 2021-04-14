Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on O. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of O opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

