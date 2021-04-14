Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC opened at $126.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.11.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

