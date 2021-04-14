Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Post worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Post by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of POST stock opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $109.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,587.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.53.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.