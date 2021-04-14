Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $484.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $197.73 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.80 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $468.65 and a 200-day moving average of $427.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

