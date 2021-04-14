Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,716 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 125,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 322,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 385,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,266,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

