Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 948 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 64.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 355.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,205,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 20,879.8% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cable One by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,830,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,933,000 after buying an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

CABO opened at $1,800.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,631.00 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,831.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,958.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

