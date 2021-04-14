Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 138,055 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bloom Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after buying an additional 965,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after buying an additional 898,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,978,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BE stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $72,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,561.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136 over the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

