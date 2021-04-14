Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,484 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $3,915,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,785,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Electronic Arts by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,570 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 24,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $139,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,447.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,343,699 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

