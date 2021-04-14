Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $145.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

