Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $101.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $102.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $91.90.

