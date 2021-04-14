Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 444,687 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

