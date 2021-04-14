Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,439 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $120.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average of $106.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

