Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $764.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.76 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $664.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $629.72. The stock has a market cap of $733.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,530.76, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,653 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,249. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.