Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,398 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $263.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

