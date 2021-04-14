Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $188.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $189.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.92 and a 200 day moving average of $170.09.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

