Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

In related news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 in the last 90 days.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

