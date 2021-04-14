Carret Asset Management LLC Has $58.15 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average of $124.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

