Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,224,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.82% of Cars.com worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cars.com by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cars.com by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.41. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

