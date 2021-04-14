Cartesi (CTSI) Reaches Market Cap of $191.01 Million

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, Cartesi has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000982 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $191.01 million and approximately $29.58 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00263182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00721265 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00025725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,914.64 or 0.98684744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $532.42 or 0.00848620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,943,037 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

