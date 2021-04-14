carVertical Hits Market Cap of $20.07 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, carVertical has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a total market cap of $20.07 million and $594,212.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00063124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00018937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00088672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.19 or 0.00634996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00036651 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

