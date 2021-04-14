Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) Short Interest Update

Cassiopea S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CPPSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CPPSF remained flat at $$54.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. Cassiopea has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Cassiopea Company Profile

Cassiopea S.p.A., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical dermatology products worldwide. It offers Winlevi, an antiandrogen, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the topical treatment of acne; Breezula, a topical antiandrogen that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat androgenic alopecia; CB-06-01, a topical antibiotic, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acne, including strains resistant to other antibiotics; and CB-06-02, a novel integrin activator that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat genital warts.

