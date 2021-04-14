Caterpillar Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.
Caterpillar has raised its dividend payment by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years.
Caterpillar stock traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.88. 66,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,777. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.
In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.
