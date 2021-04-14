CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after buying an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $238,792,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,500.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 646,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,735,000 after buying an additional 575,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.01.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

