CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.68

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.68 and traded as high as C$70.57. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$69.85, with a volume of 228,681 shares trading hands.

CCL.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.63.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.52 billion and a PE ratio of 23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.68.

In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total value of C$3,363,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 625,964 shares in the company, valued at C$42,111,164.73. Also, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$531,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,268,133. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,300 shares of company stock worth $4,280,437.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.