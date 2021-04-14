Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.0034

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Ccore coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a market cap of $5,814.13 and $107.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00064344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00019188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.56 or 0.00682545 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00088766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00032454 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036345 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

