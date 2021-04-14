CCUniverse Market Cap Reaches $80,871.67 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $80,871.67 and approximately $830.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

