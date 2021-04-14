CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Down 61.4% in March

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.17. 48,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,040. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

OTGLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group lowered CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

