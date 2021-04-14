CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $188.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CDW traded as high as $178.81 and last traded at $175.83, with a volume of 3169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.89.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of CDW by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in CDW by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 47.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

