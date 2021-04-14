Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. 14,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,913. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $50.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.