Celo (CELO) Market Capitalization Tops $888.91 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be purchased for $4.34 or 0.00006841 BTC on major exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $888.91 million and $34.92 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00265161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.13 or 0.00726652 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,054.65 or 0.99361326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $534.78 or 0.00842699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,757,368 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

