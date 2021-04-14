Celo Dollar (CUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $423,583.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $44.09 million and $423,583.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00062095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00018942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00088522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00632345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00032581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,894,125 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

