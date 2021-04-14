Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Celsius worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $2,305,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,906 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $12,569,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,515,000 after purchasing an additional 195,627 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 808.40 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

