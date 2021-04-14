Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Up to $4.04

Shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $4.17. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 14,625 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 10,586.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 534,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 529,346 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,688.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 409,022 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 386,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.