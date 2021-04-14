Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target Lowered to GBX 290 at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.
Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 259.28 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 256.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £456.40 million and a P/E ratio of 14.83.
Central Asia Metals Company Profile
Read More: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.