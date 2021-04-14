Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Price Target Lowered to GBX 290 at Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the stock’s current price.

Central Asia Metals stock opened at GBX 259.28 ($3.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 256.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £456.40 million and a P/E ratio of 14.83.

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

