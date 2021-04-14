Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Shares Gap Down to $27.65

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.65, but opened at $27.03. Central Pacific Financial shares last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPF shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,380,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 291,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,259,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

