Centrality 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.43 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.0933 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $111.94 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00064410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00687803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00089188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00036724 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.