Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $114.99

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.99 and last traded at $114.62, with a volume of 682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.57. The company has a market cap of $638.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.24 per share, with a total value of $30,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,488,787.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.57 per share, for a total transaction of $47,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,349,197.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,131 shares of company stock worth $560,162. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

