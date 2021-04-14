CenturyLink Investment Management Co Sells 407,584 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CenturyLink Investment Management Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,584 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 100.0% of CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. CenturyLink Investment Management Co owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $42,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,706,000 after buying an additional 69,394 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,388,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.92. The stock had a trading volume of 64,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,857. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $149.60 and a one year high of $233.91.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

