CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.22.

CEU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.10 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 30,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,784,212 shares in the company, valued at C$2,640,633.76. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,771,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,983,918.09. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock valued at $340,939.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$1.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$397.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.27. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$1.99.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$212.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

