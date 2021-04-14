CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $128.20

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €128.20 ($150.82) and last traded at €130.00 ($152.94), with a volume of 12895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €127.80 ($150.35).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of €117.38 and a 200-day moving average of €101.13. The company has a market cap of $937.20 million and a PE ratio of 17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

