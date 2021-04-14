CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Shares Up 0.2%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 34,171 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 206,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFIV)

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.