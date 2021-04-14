CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit’s (NASDAQ:CFFEU) Quiet Period Will End on April 21st

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit’s (NASDAQ:CFFEU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 21st. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CFFEU stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Unit Company Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

