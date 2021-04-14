CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Up 13.8% This Week

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $367.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0744 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00057390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.91 or 0.00630405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00032281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00036560 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,376,664 coins and its circulating supply is 47,286,505 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

