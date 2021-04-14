Charles Heilbronn Sells 85,430 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 85,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total value of $27,910,835.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $19,917,221.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Heilbronn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total value of $45,902,498.40.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total value of $25,607,267.28.

On Monday, March 29th, Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total value of $53,886,368.88.

On Friday, March 26th, Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56.

Shares of ULTA traded down $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $329.05. 68,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.01 and a 1 year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth $546,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.6% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

